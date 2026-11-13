Van Hollen announces run for Democratic Senate leader

Nov. 13 (UPI) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced that he will run for Senate majority leader, challenging Sen. Chuck Schumer for the position.

“In this election, the American people called for change. They called for a change from Donald Trump’s disastrous policies — but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people,” Van Hollen of Maryland said in a Thursday statement.

“It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership. This is not about any one person — it’s about answering the call of the American people. That is why I’m running for Senate majority leader.”

Schumer, a five-term senator who has led Senate Democrats for nearly a decade, suggested he was open to the contest but that he intends to remain party leader.

“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” he said in a statement.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together — 55 seats and counting is an amazing result — and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

An established New York City politician, Schumer became Senate Democratic leader in 2017 after running unopposed to succeed retiring Sen. Harry Reid in November 2016. He became Senate majority leader in 2021 when Democrats regained control of the upper chamber, but has served as minority leader since 2025, when Republicans regained the majority.

Van Hollen’s challenge comes on the heels of sweeping Democratic midterm victories in which the party flipped at least 44 Republican-held House seats and eight Senate seats to gain control of both chambers of Congress.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who was among the first to call for new leadership, was quick to voice his support for Van Hollen after the Maryland Democrat announced his intentions.

In a video statement recorded from a moving car, Khanna called on every Democratic senator to support Van Hollen’s campaign.

“Now, with electing Chris Van Hollen, we can have new leadership in the Senate,” he said, stating Van Hollen would end funding for the Iran war, allow a vote on the Medicare for All proposal and deny aid to Israel.

Van Hollen’s announcement comes amid divisions among Democrats over the party’s leadership and direction despite its sweeping midterm victories.

There has also been growing dissatisfaction with Schumer at the party’s helm since March 2025, when he supported advancing a Republican spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

The decision especially bothered the party’s progressive members.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, said Thursday night that he supports Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats, two days after he had called for new party leadership.

After praising Schumer as a hard worker during a Tuesday press conference, he said he would not support Schumer’s re-election as party leader.

He said that the midterm election campaign was about change, and that it was time for “the Democratic Party, in my opinion, to move in a new and bold direction.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., similarly withheld her support for Schumer, calling for a new generation of Democratic leadership.

“I think whoever wants to run this caucus should come forward with a plan on how they are going to govern differently, what they’re going to do in the first 100 days to put money in people’s pockets and in particular how they are going to communicate differently,” she said.

She stated that she wasn’t seeking party leadership, that what she sought is change and that whoever wants her vote must show “a concrete plan” that is different from the one the party has had.

“I’m a ‘no’ until and unless I see that from anyone,” she said.

Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with the Democrats, was among those who made his support public for Schumer’s leadership.

“Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?” he said in a statement.