Voters weight in on ballot initiatives throughout United States

Nov. 3 (UPI) — While the spotlight is on the battle for control of U.S. Congress during U.S. Election Day on Tuesday, there are also more than 140 state ballot initiatives across 39 states for voters to weigh in on.

These initiatives deal with topics including voting rights, abortion rights, taxes and the rights of transgender youth.

Perhaps the most prominent of the 2026 state ballot initiatives is California’s Proposition 40, which would place a one-time state tax of 5% on state residents with a net worth of at least $1 billion. Retirement accounts, pensions and real estate would be excluded.

If approved, the proposition could provide about $100 billion for the state, 90% of which would be used for state healthcare services and Medi-Cal. The rest would go toward public education and food assistance programs.

Other propositions involving taxes are on the ballots in Tennessee and Washington. In Tennessee, voters will choose whether they want to permanently ban wealth taxes like Proposition 40. In Washington, voters will decide if they want to do away with the state’s millionaire tax in an initiative backed by hedge fund manager and multimillionaire Brian Heywood.

Voting-related propositions are on the ballots in 14 states, including four states — Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota and West Virginia — in which voters are asked whether they want to amend their state constitution to explicitly require U.S. citizenship to be able to vote in a state election. The United States already bans non-citizens from voting.

Alaska has a similar proposition to change state law. Arizona already bars non-citizen voting in its constitution but is asking voters to explicitly bar registration by non-citizens. There is also an initiative asking voters to mandate government-issued identification for voting.

In Idaho, Nevada and Virginia, propositions Tuesday seek to guarantee access to abortion services under law. In Missouri, however, a proposition seeks to overturn an initiative in 2024 that included the right to reproductive freedom in the state constitution.

In Vermont, a proposition calls for amending the state constitution to prohibit denial of rights to any individual based on their race, ethnicity, sex, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or national origin.

Voters in five other states will decide on propositions that seek to ban transgender athletes from taking part in school sports or prohibit gender-affirming medical care for youth.

In Missouri, Amendment 3 would ban minors from medical care such as gender-transition surgeries, hormone therapies or puberty-blocking drugs — except when such care is “unrelated to the purpose of a gender transition.”

Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska and Washington states are voting on propositions to require trans youth to only take part in school or college athletic teams that match their sex as assigned at birth. Washington’s proposition would make any student wishing to play girls sports required to have their sex confirmed by a healthcare provider based on a list of criteria.

Virginia voters will decide on replacing now-defunct language in their state constitution that banned same-sex marriage with an amendment defining marriage as between any two adults regardless of race, sex or gender.

In Alabama, voters will decide if they want to require students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance each day, authorize student-led or-initiated prayer and make schools broadcast the first stanza of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” each week.