Nov. 16 (UPI) — A memo Monday from White House lawyer Will Scharf told executive branch agencies and departments they must get approval from legal counsel and legislature affairs offices before they allow any employee to testify before Congress.

“The Trump Administration will not be extorted, intimidated or threatened into submission by politically motivated baseless investigations,” a White House official told news outlets including Axios in a statement.

The official cited four letters House Democrats have sent to federal agencies that ask for documents to be preserved, calling those letters “exorbitant demands,” PBS reported.

The memo Monday comes nearly two weeks after Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress and have said they will investigate the activities of President Donald Trump and his administration.

In a letter last week to Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the incoming House Oversight Committee chairman, Scharf said that Democratic promises for oversight measures on the administration may be illegal.

He threatened Democrats with possible criminal investigation if those attempts move forward and accused them of “abusive and capricious threats.”

U.S. Attorney Arron Reitz also sent Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the incoming Senate Banking Committee chairwoman, a letter saying that her comments about possible investigations into the administration and companies that might have benefited from its actions show “intent to weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”

Other Democrats targeted by Scharf or Reitz include Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

In a response to Scharf’s earlier letter, Garcia said in a statement that “it appears Donald Trump has something to hide.”

“Let’s be clear: Congress’ authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House,” he said.

One object of possible investigation is Trump’s multi-hundred-million-dollar ballroom, which is under construction. Democrats have questioned if donations for the project led to any White House benefits from donors.