Williams touts Bears as ‘force to be reckoned with’ after Seattle win

Nov. 3 (UPI) — Efficient offense and impactful defensive contributions from newcomer Jeffery Simmons helped the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks in primetime.

Running back D’Andre Swift ran for three touchdowns in the 34-17 triumph Monday in Seattle. Quarterback Caleb Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and a score.

“When I ran out of the tunnel, I just kept telling myself ‘it’s just football, go out there and be me, play-by-play, be in the moment,'” Simmons said.

“That’s always my goal: embrace the moment.”

Simmons, who joined the Bears in a trade last week from the Tennessee Titans, logged six combined tackles and a sack. The Bears out-gained the Seahawks 127-81 on the ground.

Jeffery Simmons highlights, anyone? https://t.co/AwU17TzjfC— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2026

“It’s a tip of the cap to the Bears,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “They won the game. They won it fair and squad. They won it in all three phases. We got beat. No other way to sugarcoat it. … Credit to them. We have some work to do.”

The Bears never trailed in their third consecutive victory.

“That’s who we want to be known as, when we come in,” Williams said. “We are also a force to be reckoned with. They just won a Super Bowl last year. They got a bunch of guys back. That’s a worthy opponent. … We knew it was going to be a challenge. We knew it was going to be a dog fight. We knew our identity had to show up for us. I think it did.”

Williams engineered a 17-play, 80-yard touchdown drive on the Bears’ opening possession. He threw a 1-yard toss to wide receiver Luther Burden III to end the drive.

The Seahawks got a 27-yard field goal from Jason Myers early in the second quarter. Bears kicker Cairo Santos followed with two of his own field goals in the frame for a 13-3 lead.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba just before halftime. The Bears, who led 13-9 at the break, took an 11 point advantage off Swift’s first touchdown and an extra point with 5:38 remaining in the third quarter.

De’Andre Swift slams it in. Bears in control!

CHIvsSEA on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/yEMLksZ5KW— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2026

Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence went on to force a fumble from Bears tight end Colston Loveland less than two minutes into the fourth quarter. Darnold capitalized on the turnover with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp. The Seahawks also were successful on a two-point conversion, which cut the deficit to three points, but would not score again.

Swift ended the Bears’ next two drives with touchdown runs to cement the victory. He logged 29 touches for 79 yards from scrimmage in the win.

Linebacker Devin Bush and defensive end Montez Sweat joined Simmons with sacks for the Bears. Defensive tackle James Lynch recorded an interception in the win.

Smith-Njigba led all pass catchers with 118 yards off six catches.

The Seahawks (4-4) will host the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Seattle. The Bears (6-2) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Chicago.