AWR Hawkins: Trump’s Pick for SCOTUS Could End Gun Control Debate

AWR talks with Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski on this week’s Bullets with AWR Hawkins. The two discuss Klukowski’s recent article pinpointing President Trump’s process of filling the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) vacancy.

Listen now to hear who Klukowski thinks the final three candidates may be for the position, his explanation of how crucial the pick will be for gun rights, and how with the right justice, the gun control debate could end for good.

Make sure to listen to the full interview to hear AWR highlight stories brought to you by the Second Amendment.

SUBSCRIBE TO BULLETS NOW

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.