Sonnie Johnson: Socialism Spreading Through America Unchallenged

Sonnie Johnson was right…AGAIN. This week on Did She Say That, she revisits the rise of Democrat socialism.

For nearly three years, Sonnie has been warning about how socialism is spreading. The rise of socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, protests calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the endorsement of open borders and sanctuary cities are just a few of the signs of a socialist storm that is gathering.

Sonnie lets you know the so-called “experts” in the conservative establishment are not helping you prepare for the very real socialist threat that awaits America. Using American history as a guide, Sonnie shows how economic cycles repeat – and what to expect after the Trump boom. Just how are the socialists going to accomplish this? “They’re going to sell equality, and then they’re going to put Marx into policy,” says Johnson.

Finally, Sonnie talks about surveillance abuse, Whoopi’s vagina, and how Jay-Z is doing the job conservatives should be doing.

Sonnie Johnson is the host of the weekly Breitbart podcast Did She Say That with Sonnie Johnson. She is also the host of Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot 125, Saturdays at 1 p.m. Eastern. Follow her on Twitter @SonnieJohnson.