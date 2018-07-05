Delingpole: Inside Britain’s Disgraceful National Health Service

James Delingpole talks with Dr. Will, a National Health Service (NHS) accident and emergency specialist and frontline doctor, on the 70th anniversary of Britain’s NHS.

He spills the beans on what it is REALLY like working in the Casualty Department in a busy city hospital: the chaos, the confusion, the waste…

Our mole, Dr. Will, does not offer any solutions, but he has plenty of vivid examples of why it does not deserve its reputation as the “envy of the world” and why socialized medicine is not the answer to our more complicated health requirements.

Listen now to hear why it is important that America does not go down the path of socialized medicine.

James Delingpole is a writer, journalist, and columnist. He is a writer at Breitbart London. Follow him on Twitter: @JamesDelingpole.