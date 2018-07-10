AWR Hawkins: Second Amendment the Ultimate Check on Tyranny

Kurt Schlichter has seen up close what happens when governments disarm their citizenry. He understands freedom and the important role the Second Amendment and guns play in preserving it.

Schlichter–an Army colonel (ret.), author, Fox News contributor, and attorney–understands what our Founding Fathers intended in writing the U.S. Constitution. Listen to Bullets with AWR Hawkins now to hear Schlichter and AWR discuss the necessity of staying armed and free.

Also, hear AWR discuss numerous self-defense stories, brought to you by the Second Amendment.

SUBSCRIBE TO BULLETS NOW

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.