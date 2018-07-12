Why do the British people believe their health care is the “envy of the world?” On this week’s Delingpole, James lets you know how complicit the media are in promoting this propaganda and groupthink on the British people – and how there are similarities in America.

Last week, James tore into the failure of the British National Health Service (NHS) – just in time for its birthday celebration!

Yes, it’s the Happy 70th Birthday NHS Special (LOL!) with Kate Andrews and Kristian Niemietz of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA). Because Kristian is German, James only mentions the war a few times – but he thinks he got away with it. Meanwhile, Kate, an American, explains why the U.S. healthcare system is not the only alternative – as much as leftists may like to claim.

But all is not lost! James and his guests will tell you where the top two healthcare systems are in the world. Listen now and find out if you need to pack your bags.

James Delingpole is a writer, journalist, and columnist. He is a writer at Breitbart London. Follow him on Twitter: @JamesDelingpole.