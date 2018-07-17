AWR Hawkins: Seven Ways to Protect Your Family from Home Invasion

A family’s worst nightmare is having their home invaded. On this week’s episode of Bullets, firearms expert Baret Fawbush (Truexodus) delves into home security. Do you have a plan in case of a home invasion? Listen now to hear him discuss how to prepare for home defense.

In addition, hear AWR explain why SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh portends great things for the Second Amendment.

Also, make sure to stick around to hear more stories brought to you by the Second Amendment.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.