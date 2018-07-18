So what happened at the summit in Helsinki? This week on Did She Say That, Sonnie Johnson dives deep into the joint press conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sonnie asks if the president is capable of distinguishing between Russian interference and the Robert Mueller investigation.

Also, Sonnie breaks down the timeline leading up to the summit and says she is neither a Never Trumper nor a Trump sycophant.

In addition, she takes a look at the Resistance and why she believes it is necessary to keep Trump from making bad deals – with the Democrats.

