AWR Hawkins: The Future Is Here – Downloadable Guns, a Legal Reality

“The age of the downloadable gun has formally begun,” said Cody Wilson after he and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) reached a settlement with the Department of Justice.

On this week’s episode of Bullets, AWR Hawkins talks with Wilson about the three years it took to secure that settlement.

Additionally, AWR discusses a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upholding an injunction against California’s “high capacity” magazine ban, David Hogg’s #WalkAway criticism, and a recent Gallup poll ranking of where gun control stands with the American people.

Also, stick around to hear more stories of Americans protecting themselves – brought to you by the Second Amendment.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins