Sonnie Johnson discusses the growing incivility in American discourse on this week’s Did She Say That. You’ve seen the arguments, the screaming, the yelling: left versus right, liberal against conservative – and it’s what you want. It’s what we all want, according to Sonnie.

The recent dustup between Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Jeanine Pirro on The View went viral. America’s ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley recently asked a group of high school kids if they “have ever posted anything online to quote-unquote ‘own the libs.’”

Sonnie says people lie about wanting civility. All you have to do is look at social media, and you will find the worst that people have to offer.

Additionally, Sonnie talks about what Chance the Rapper is up to in Chicago and how he is trying to make sure Mayor Rahm Emanuel is not re-elected.

