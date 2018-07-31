On this week’s episode of Bullets, AWR Hawkins talks with NRATV’s Cam Edwards about the gun grabbing left’s Doomsday scenario.

Edwards has spent many years in the fight for Second Amendment freedom. Listen now as he discusses the 9th Circuit’s pro-open carry ruling and the utter fear that grips gun controllers when they consider Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Also, hear AWR discuss the leftist onslaught against Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed and the latest in Democrat myth-making, as it relates to background checks. AWR closes out with self-defense stories brought to you by the Second Amendment.

SUBSCRIBE TO BULLETS NOW

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.