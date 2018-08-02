Delingpole: Behind the Lines – Being Pro Trump in Berkeley

On this week’s episode of Delingpole, James suffers the ordeal of spending an hour chatting with an attractive, blonde California girl as she describes her experiences being just about the only Trump fan at Berkeley. Worse, she’s a Christian.

Conservative activist Ashton Whitty talks about her strange childhood as the daughter of West coast liberal parents—and how they reacted to her conservative and Christian awakening (spoiler: not well).

Later she breaks the sad news of why her friend Paul Joseph Watson won’t appear on the podcast, even though he’s James’s second-most dream podcast guest after Thomas Sowell … oh, and Ashton is autistic—so they talk about that too. No, it’s not like Rain Man. Girls do autism differently…

