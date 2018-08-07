AWR Hawkins: Chicago Is Proof that Gun Control Is Inhumane

Chicago has long been a gun control experiment gone wrong, and the cost has not only been in money wasted and resources mismanaged, but in lives lost. In fact, the loss of life in Chicago is so frequent that it is treated as routine.

Listen to this week’s episode of Bullets as AWR describes how the Chicago example highlights the inhumanity of gun control.

You will also hear AWR discuss the Democrat-manufactured hysteria around 3D guns and the latest ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals regarding microstamping.

Make sure to stick around at the end for numerous self-defense stories, which are brought to you by the Second Amendment.

SUBSCRIBE TO BULLETS NOW

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.