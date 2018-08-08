Sonnie Johnson: Republicans Need to Crack the Chicago Machine

Democrats have run Chicago since the New Deal. On this week’s episode of Did She Say That, Sonnie breaks down why Chicago is experiencing its current problems.

America will always work best with the government closest to the people, and Republicans need to get on the playing field of machine politics. Crack the Chicago system and watch all the other urban areas crack, too. However, history shows that Republicans will blow this opportunity like they have so many times before.

Also, Sonnie discusses how the stupidity of symbolism is ruining a great opportunity.

