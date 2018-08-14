AWR Hawkins: Marjory Stoneman Douglas Hires 15 Guards Without Guns

The February 14, 2018, attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was an act of evil carried out by a determined man, but it was also a tragedy that might have been prevented – or at least cut short – by serious safety precautions and/or a better law enforcement response. AWR discusses this with school safety proponent Hunter Pollack on this week’s Bullets.

Pollack, who lost his sister in the shooting, observes that the school is on no better footing to thwart an attack today that it was on February 14.

Listen now to hear Pollack talk about how the school has hired security personnel armed with radios, instead of guns, and flip-flopped on its decision to install metal detectors.

Also, hear AWR discuss the top gun news of the week and share more self-defense stories brought to you by the Second Amendment.

