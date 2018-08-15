The Trump administration had the chance of a lifetime and blew it by hiring Omarosa Manigault-Newman. President Donald Trump was going to be the bulldozer to take down the progressive wall. Sonnie Johnson takes a look at Trump’s missed opportunity on this week’s episode of Did She Say That.

Sonnie observes that when it comes to trade, the military, foreign policy, or immigration, the president takes it all very seriously. When it comes to black people, not so much. The proof: hiring Omarosa in the first place.

Also, Sonnie talks about Peter Strzok’s firing, Antifa protests, the New Mexico terrorist training camp for kids, and the Hip Hop Political Party.

Sonnie Johnson is the host of the weekly Breitbart podcast Did She Say That with Sonnie Johnson. She is also the host of Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot 125, Saturdays at 1 p.m. Eastern. Follow her on Twitter @SonnieJohnson.