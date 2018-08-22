Sonnie Johnson: McCarthyism, Security Clearances, VMAs, and Front Holes

Sometimes, you have to laugh to keep from crying, and that is exactly what happens on this week’s episode of Did She Say That with Sonnie Johnson. Whether it’s Melania Trump going solo to Africa to keep President Donald Trump from messing up the trip or the far left wanting us to call vaginas front holes. Sonnie keeps it real – with some laughs.

