AWR Hawkins: Family Court the Next Battleground for Second Amendment

Red flag laws allow police to seize firearms from private citizens after securing a court order. On this week’s episode of Bullets, AWR Hawkins talks about how such laws tempt our minds to embrace a certain degree of firearm confiscation as normal and contribute to a mentality that even impacts the way judges interact with citizens in family court.

Listen now to hear a former Navy SEAL 10 member, Carl Higbie, discuss the battle to preserve his gun rights amid divorce proceedings.

Continue listening as AWR discusses John McAfee’s defense of gun rights, then recounts his weekly list of self-defense stories, all brought to you by the Second Amendment.

SUBSCRIBE TO BULLETS NOW

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.