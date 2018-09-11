AWR Hawkins: Liberals Want Americans Disarmed and Defenseless

Liberals are at war with our gun rights and have been for quite some time. However, on this week’s episode of Bullets, AWR Hawkins explains how their anti-gun fervor is now so great that their fight against guns has become a pitched battle against gun owners.

Listen now to hear Kurt Schlichter describe liberals’ contempt for freedom and also hear him discuss his new book, Militant Normals.

Continue listening as AWR discusses Levi Strauss’s decision to fund gun control, and hear him wrap up with stories that are brought to you by the Second Amendment.

