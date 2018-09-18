President Trump and the Republican congressional leadership are pro-gun, but that does not stop the left from spreading disinformation and coming after your gun rights. On this week’s episode of Bullets, AWR Hawkins lets you know that Bill Clinton wants an “assault weapons” ban, Vice magazine says “good guys with a gun” don’t exist, and one college professor actually shot himself to protest AR-15s.

Listen now to hear AWR discuss these stories, as well as France’s common sense consideration of arming all police throughout the country. Continue listening to hear AWR’s first take on the Sig Sauer P365.

Also, hear numerous examples of defensive gun uses, all brought to you by the Second Amendment.

