Sonnie Johnson: Katt, Kavanaugh, and Coming Home – Comprende?

From Katt Williams making capitalism sexy again to the Kavanaugh kerfuffle to coming back to impoverished communities to whether you comprende español, Sonnie Johnson breaks it all down on this week’s Did She Say That.

A recent Katt Williams interview shows why he is successful in a capitalist system – just by breaking down how much it costs to feed a family of nine a meal. Also, Sonnie talks about the recent spat between Katt and Tiffany Haddish.

Recent accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh illustrate what is at stake for the Democrats when it comes to control and pushing their agenda through the judiciary and not the legislative branch.

Sonnie also says it is important to get out of the inner city trap, go to school or learn a trade, and then move back to give back, improving the conditions for the next generation and breaking the cycle of poverty and crime.

Finally, Sonnie discusses the recent incident in Florida where a woman was refused service for not speaking Spanish.

Sonnie Johnson is the host of the weekly Breitbart podcast Did She Say That with Sonnie Johnson. She is also the host of Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot 125, Saturdays at 1 p.m. Eastern. Follow her on Twitter @SonnieJohnson.