AWR Hawkins: Facts Destroy the Left’s Anti-Gun Arguments

The left’s anti-gun arguments rest on fabrications, exaggerations, and outright lies. Thus, those arguments crumble when subjected to facts and evidence. On this week’s episode of Bullets, hear AWR Hawkins and guest Dianna Muller discuss facts about firearms.

Continue listening to hear AWR explain how accidental medical deaths eclipse accidental firearm deaths and hear him tell a great-grandmother’s story, brought to you by the Second Amendment.

SUBSCRIBE TO BULLETS NOW

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.