House Democrats Introduce Bill Criminalizing Private Gun Sales

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, speaks accompanied by gun violence victim former Rep. Gabby Giffords, left, Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., and Shannon Watts, who founded Moms Demand Action, second from right, to announce the introduction of bipartisan legislation to expand background checks for sales and transfers of firearms, …
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) introduced legislation to criminalize private gun sales on Tuesday.

As promised, gun control proponent Gabby Giffords was there to take part in the introduction of the legislation, which is titled H.R. 8.

The “8” is intended to honor Giffords for surviving the attack on her life eight years ago, on January 8, 2011.

Rep. Thompson tweeted an ABC News report explaining H.R. 8, which criminalizes private gun sales by expanding background checks to cover non-retail gun sales.

The Democrats are joined by three House Republicans: Rep. Peter King (R-NY), Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

Ironically, although the bill was ubiquitously intended to honor Giffords, the laws contained in it would not have prevented the attack on her from occurring. Her attacker passed a background check at retail to acquire the handgun he used in that heinous crime.

