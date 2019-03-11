A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRIS MATTEWS: I was shocked Pelosi’s statement because it seemed to me it was “well we’re not going to do it right away, we don’t have enough stuff right now,” it was a statement of direction. We shouldn’t be going towards looking to impeach this guy, even though we have a hell of a lot of evidence already. Your thoughts?

TOM STEYER: I think what she’s saying is “regardless of the information, regardless of how unfit he is, we’re waiting for Republican permission to go forward and hold him accountable for his crimes, and I think if we, in fact, let the American people see through hearings exactly how lawless he is, they’ll insist he be removed from office immediately.

MATTEWS: What articles of impeachment, sir, are you confident enough, right now he deserves to have brought against him. what article?

STEYER: I think the two most obvious are articles, Chris, are obstruction of justice and straight up corruption, that he’s been taking money from foreign countries.