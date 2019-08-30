Axios: Yes, Bernie Sanders Wants to ‘Restructure’ Your Entire Life

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – a top Democrat 2020 contender – has not offered a watered-down version of the political vision he pushed during the Democrat Primary race against Hillary Clinton. He has expanded upon it, offering plans that would drastically grow government and affect Americans – regardless of class, race, or ideology – across the board.

Instead of gravitating to the middle to win over more “moderate” voters – a move that is historically commonplace – Sanders has capitalized on his radical positions, offering comprehensive plans designed to overhaul the public and private sector, health care industry, journalism, and the planet as a whole. As Axios notes, Sanders’ plans would “reorder or referee almost every part of American life.”

Axios provides a general outline of Sanders’ massive head to toe overhaul. The socialist senator wants to shake up:

Your energy choices

Your house and car:

Your health insurance

Your current student debt:

Your kids’ college

Your teachers

Your job

Your wage

Your rich friends

Your own taxes

Energy choices will be limited if Sanders manages to implement his $16 trillion Green New Deal proposal, which plans to reach “100 percent renewable energy for electricity and transportation by no later than 2030 and complete decarbonization by at least 2050.” He aims to “fully electrify and decarbonize” the transportation sector and expand existing entitlement programs such as the Low -Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by billions– $25 billion and $311 billion, respectively.

Health care – one of the issues Sanders is most well-known for – would radically change if Sanders’ Medicare for All dreams become a reality. Aside from the changes in quality of care, some estimates suggest that it will cost American taxpayers $32 trillion over the next 10 years alone. Sanders admitted that middle-class Americans would see their taxes go up in order to help cover the cost of the government-run health care overhaul.

While Sanders promises to eliminate college debt, provide tuition-free universities, and provide more support for teachers, all of those proposals come at a price. While Sanders – along with his ideological counterparts, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) – has promised that the U.S. will pay for his radical proposals, in part, with takes hikes on the rich, the burden will not escape the middle class or poor. The radical transformations will certainly alter customer behavior and affect the economy as a whole– from the top to bottom.

“The total cost of just the programs listed above are $20 trillion-plus at the lowest possible end over a decade, excluding Medicare for All, which experts say could at least double the total,” Axios notes.

However, Sanders’ campaign seems unfazed by the concerns, with Sanders’ policy director Josh Orton telling Axios that Sanders will “continue to fight for proposals that save American families money and hold giant corporations accountable.”

“[T]he cost of doing nothing is significantly more expensive for average Americans,” he added, repeating the line fellow progressives – like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – often use to justify their radical and expensive proposals.