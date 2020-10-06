James O’Keefe: Mark Kelly, Everytown Working Together for Rifle Ban

On Tuesday night, James O’Keefe released a video claiming coordination between Everytown for Gun Safety and Democrat Senate candidate Mark Kelly regarding an “assault weapons” ban.

O’Keefe tweeted the video, in which Everytown date manager Alan Bederka laughed about the way Kelly is reportedly hiding his gun control agenda from Arizona voters.

Bederka described Kelly as being “a little further to the left,” and went on to claim that Kelly “absolutely” supports banning “assault weapons.”

Bederka said that “would mean no more manufacturing ‘assault weapons’ for general consumer consumption.”

O’Keefe’s undercover Project Veritas investigator asked Bederka how Kelly plans to get elected in a gun-friendly state like Arizona if his intention is to support more gun control.

The investigator asked, “So does [Kelly] just act like he’s not in favor of them?” Bederka responded:

He just doesn’t make it a main focal point of his campaign. Whereas, if he’s, open about his opinions, but doesn’t focus specifically on the ones that are less likely to change people’s minds, there is a higher probability of him being able to enact the kind of legislation you’re hoping to see get enacted.

Bederka went on to laugh at Americans who own the kind of semiautomatic rifles that would be prohibited via an “assault weapons” ban. He said, “These people, they want their guns in case the government comes to take their guns.”

BREAKING: @Everytown Data Mgr @ABederka reveals coordination with @CaptMarkKelly 'Wish we would give up the goat…stop pretending like we aren’t connected' "An assault weapons ban…freakin' lovely" Does Kelly support that? "Absolutely"#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/vycpQhrBPv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 7, 2020

On October 4, 2020, Breitbart News reported O’Keefe’s first video on Kelly’s gun control plans. O’Keefe claimed that Kelly “deceives AZ voters” by hiding his gun control agenda as he travels the state, campaigning for office.

His plans include universal background checks and empowering police to seize guns from certain people. His campaign website indicates these seizures would work by “allowing families and law enforcement to ensure dangerous individuals and people in crisis don’t have access to firearms.”

Universal background checks and gun seizure laws are the kinds of gun control in place in California.

