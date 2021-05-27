Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pushed back Wednesday against people who are vaccinated yet still wearing masks.

“The crazy people are the ones that are vaccinated still wearing six masks,” he said during a press conference:

DeSantis: “The crazy people are the ones that are vaccinated still wearing six masks in New York City.” pic.twitter.com/3wA5K4b5k5 — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 27, 2021

DeSantis also said an establishment media outlet sent a reporter down to Florida to inspect school districts that are mask mandate free.

DeSantis signed two Executive Orders on May 3, intending to suspend all of the Chinese coronavirus emergency orders issued by local governments in Florida.

Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) sent a letter to DeSantis May 4, in which he requested an Executive Order suspending the power of School Boards to mask children, calling the policy “cruel and misguided.”

DeSantis said on May 11 that children do not have to be forced to wear a mask when he was asked about the school districts and their returning protocols from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Masks are still necessary for children in Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties and are optional for children in Baker, Bradford, Columbia, and Union counties.

The current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines allow vaccinated individuals to not wear a mask indoors: