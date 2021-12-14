Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 31: It’s Good to Be a Man, Even if You’re a Woman; Facebook’s Opinion Now Fact; Guest: Pastor Michael Foster

Facebook/Meta now admits that they define “fact” as “opinion.” Thanks for finally admitting it! MSNBCCOMCASTUNIVERSAL stands on the soon-to-be-graves of dead tornado victims in order to push Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Amazon and Jeff Bezos are in trouble for allegedly unsafe work conditions that have apparently led to many deaths from the tornados; meanwhile, the world’s richest man keeps wearing cowboy hats and launching penis-shaped rockets with celebrities aboard. Woke corporations are “investing” in Vice President Kamala Harris’s open borders agenda. And student loan payments are back on the stove, indicating that Bidenflation might be even worse than we thought. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is bucking the Brandon administration by trying to send illegal aliens to Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard. Plus, updates on the expanding boycott of Kellogg’s, the Jussie Smollett hoax, and the male UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas who is breaking all sorts of women’s records and reportedly bragging about it. Our guest today is Pastor Michael Foster, author of It’s Good to Be a Man. We talk about how an emerging masculine renaissance could be good for males, great for society, and could even benefit females as well.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

