Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 41: Unanswered Ghislaine Maxwell Questions, Gov. Sarah Palin Takes on Big Joey, Jimmy John’s Founder Christens ‘The Marlow’ Secret Sandwich

Ghislaine Maxwell is guilty. That’s a good thing, but why are the Epstein files still sealed and why didn’t she cut a deal to name names? This is disturbing, and it means a lot of bad people will get away with abusing children. Sadly, this is a pattern. Omicron is here, and more Americans have COVID than ever, yet the U.S. coronavirus death rate is actually dropping. This is a remarkable piece of data that is being ignored by our case-obsessed media. Meanwhile, the Scientist-in-Chief Joey Biden got walked by his dog on a beach… alone… while he wore a mask. Our trade deficit has ballooned to a record level. Is this a win for the nationalists because we “told you so” or a win for the globalists who prefer a weaker America? Also, a Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate smears a Breitbart reporter with an unhinged rant. We have two epic guests today. First, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin talks about “dill, baby, drilling,” beating Joe Biden in the 2008 veep debate, and what you all can be do right now to fight back against the left. Then, Jimmy John Liautaud, the billionaire who conquered the sandwich game with incredible hard work, infectious energy, and a love of country, talks to us about how he did it; but most importantly, we christen a new sandwich on the Jimmy John’s secret menu: The Marlow!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.