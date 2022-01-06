Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 45: January 6: Historic Media Fail? Guest: Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller on Military Wokification

It is the anniversary of the January the 6 Capitol riot, the single worst day in American history – or at least that’s what the establishment media insists. Sadly, the rhetoric from some Republicans rhetoric isn’t much more responsible. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called it “terrorism,” and Bush World’s Karl Rove is trying to capitalize on the opportunity to diminish the political clout of President Trump and his supporters. What is the real story of January 6? Alex suggests it might actually be the suspension of due process and the bastardization of our Constitution. The reverse psychology the Left is using to make sure MAGA country doesn’t get the coronavirus injections is in full flight. Also, an unvaxxed rising Republican star in her mid-40s and apparently in otherwise good health is now dead. And with new cases near record levels, schools are shutting down again; but some on the Left aren’t happy about it this time. There is a simple explanation why, which Alex explains. The big interview today is with former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who famously resigned and went to jail after delivering a scathing criticism in uniform of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and what he believes is the deterioration of the culture in our armed forces. He believes the latter is a fundamental threat to our republic, and he holds our woke generals accountable.

