Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 53: Political Pendulum Swinging Back to the Right? Guest: Dr. Ben Carson

Have a majority of Americans seen the light? From the Democrats’ January 6 obsession to bumbling Brandon, the Afghanistan debacle, Bidenflation, critical race theory, Fauci/mask/vax mandate authoritarianism, trans mania, the epic crime wave, labeling parents as terrorists, BLM’s free pass, no China accountability, rising gas prices, Schumer-Lightfoot-Whitmer-DeBlasio-Newsom-Cuomo, AOC in Miami hypocrisy, etc. — it appears as if the political pendulum is swinging toward the right. Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson explains how new polling suggests a major shift in the public’s mindset. But can the GOP capitalize on this in November? Our featured guest today is former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson. He joined Jerome to talk about his American Cornerstone Institute, the state of the country, and the importance of educating our children on the values that this country was founded upon.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

