Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 59: Alex, Post-COVID: Marlow Beats Virus and Has a Baby; Guest: Peter Schweizer Goes Long-Form on ‘Red-Handed’

It’s a special show today! Host Alex Marlow is back and goes through his full experience contracting the China Flu just days before Mrs. Dr. Marlow was due to give birth. Yes, the Marlow family fought The Ro, and they won … well, sort of. And then they welcomed a beautiful new baby girl. With this new perspective, Alex breaks down why he gives President Big Joey a grade of F- on the pandemic. Biden’s focus on flimsy masks and vaccine mandates and not on therapies has clearly failed; not to mention, China continues to get away with literal murder. Then, we have an extended conversation with Peter Schweizer about his new book, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win. The Breitbart News senior contributor and #1 New York Times bestselling author exposes the deep corruption of the Biden family, the tech elite, Wall Street titans, and many more – all of whom are bagging sweet, sweet commie cash while they make the CCP stronger and smarter.

