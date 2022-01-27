Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 60: Breyer Seat Opens! Big Joey Changes the Subject, Tech Censors Team Up with Teachers Union, Guests: Ken Klukowski, Allum Bokhari

The Democrat Media Complex has again managed to change the narrative from Bidenflation, their coronavirus failures, the divided country, open borders, violence against police, supply chain issues, rising Red China, etc., etc., with a leak that liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will be retiring from the bench. The timing is pretty perfect for Big Joey – perhaps too perfect. Was Breyer pushed out? Probably. There should be more than enough time to nominate someone qualified for the job and get a confirmation through before the midterm elections. But President Joey has not necessarily made matters easy for himself because he has promised that a woman of color and only a woman of color will get that seat. If that sounds a little racist and sexist, that’s because it is. Our first guest, Breitbart News’ legal contributor and fan favorite Ken Klukowski, explains what is going on and what is likely to happen next. Also, the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates, the Ukraine/Russia conflict continues, a hoaxy China bill has been floated by Democrats, and more scoops emerge from Peter Schweizer’s new book, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win. Our second guest today is Breitbart’s top tech reporter Allum Bokhari who explains a new partnership between with the establishment-left fact-checkers at NewsGuard and a major teachers union. Yikes! And then, we discuss Silicon Valley’s never-ending efforts to censor everyone who is insufficiently woke.

