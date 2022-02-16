Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 74: It’s Russian Invasion Day! Brace for… Nothing! Guest: Monica Crowley on How to Stop Bidenflation

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a big “I told ya so,” as Russia has confirmed that there is not imminent war with Ukraine. This didn’t stop President Joey Biden from delivering a tough guy speech, yet again threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin. Breitbart News (and Breitbart News Daily) got this one right while the rest of the media, even many conservatives, air balled this one big league. Will we get any credit? Maybe just from you all! Also, we discuss New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s theory that the big city crime wave we are seeing is due to crooks stealing baby formula. We aren’t sure if she’s joking, but we assume not. Meanwhile, the allegedly moderate mayor of New York City, Eric Adams (D) has fired over 1,000 workers for not getting the COVID vaccine. Not very compassionate! Alex explains why that isn’t just authoritarian, it’s also anti-science. We touch on the death of author P.J. O’Rourke and give you the latest on Canada’s freedom convoy as well. Plus, even San Francisco is recalling overly woke school board members. Our guest today is Monica Crowley, the former assistant secretary of public affairs in the U.S. Department of the Treasury under President Trump. She’s a terrific communicator who explains the details behind Bidenflation, what she believes the Fed has gotten wrong so far, and what immediate steps a sane country would do to course correct. Finally, our caller of the day says he assembles major league baseball scouts for an unofficial Breitbart News Daily club. How about that?!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.