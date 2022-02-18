Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 76: Hill Dog 2024: Clinton Running Unopposed? GiveSendGo Founder Jacob Wells on Canadian Truckers, Dr. Gorka on Worst People in the World

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a discussion of the non-war that has broken out between Ukraine and Russia. The Democrat Media Complex continued its efforts to fan the flames by overreacting to routine happenings in the region. The U.S. media is getting to be worse than Pravda, and the Big Joey administration is becoming less credible than some of our geopolitical foes. How scary is that? And all of this is designed to keep the focus off Joey’s ever-flailing agenda. And while there may be a bit of a wokelash going on (that’s woke and backlash mixed) in our heads, the reality in the U.S. seems to be a bit different. Trans swimmers continue to dominate the college ranks, and a would-be assassin allegedly connected to BLM has been sprung from jail by … shocker alert: BLM. Plus, did you hear? Hillary Clinton is running for President in 2024, and maybe at this point she’s running unopposed. Her speech ostensibly to endorse New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) quickly turned into an unofficial campaign launch party for Hill Dog 2024. Alex plays some cringe inducing, yet illustrative, audio. We have two guests today. First is GiveSendGo founder Jacob Wells, who discusses his alternative to GoFundMe, the doxing of his users, the importance of faith in his life and business, and why an alternative economy that doesn’t discriminate based on political ideology is necessary. It is already being formed. Then, Dr. Sebastian Gorka joins us and gives his take on the spying of the Donald Trump administration (he thinks it’s the biggest story of all time, literally). We then break down just what the next Republican president must do to drain the swamp. Also, the wokification of American generals is escalating, and Dr. G has the details. And finally, Genocide Games star Eileen Gu (a.k.a. the Worst Person in the World) has already made tens of millions of dollars of sweet, sweet Commie Cash.

