Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 101: This Oscars Slaps! Biden Brings World Closer to Nuclear War, KBJ Has a Pedo Problem, Guest: Amanda Milius

It was a huge news weekend with three blockbuster stories. First, a child predator that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson let out of prison after only a few months admitted that he knew she gave him a lenient sentence. But will this jeopardize her confirmation? It should, but it probably won’t, partially because the news cycle got gobbled up twice since then. Big Joey Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “butcher” in Poland this weekend and called for regime change in Russia. This is, yet again, another indication that Biden has an apparent desire for World War III, which will almost certainly be nuclear. Luckily for all of us, though, apparently no one on Earth took him seriously, and his puppet-masters talked him into taking it back by the end of the weekend. Host Alex Marlow gives you all the details. And last but not least, actor Will Smith slapped comic Chris Rock at the Oscars. Was it staged? Maybe, probably not. We discuss it with our guest Amanda Milius, the director/producer of the terrific The Plot Against the President movie and the daughter of Academy Award nominee John Milius. It’s a terrific conversation, though Amanda does get canceled in the interview. You’ll have to listen to find out why.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

