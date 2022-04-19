Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 117: Face Diaper Freedom Day! Guest: Joel Pollak on Mandates, Durham, CRT, and More

Host Alex Marlow begins with the celebration of the end of the federal face diaper mandate in airports. Trump-appointed 35-year-old Florida-based Judge Kathryn Mizelle got to be the hero that brought down this most wretched policy. Alex introduces you to her in his opening monologue. Then, President Big Joey The Biden got led around the White House annual Easter Egg Roll by a staffer in a bunny suit. It’s more disturbing than it sounds, and it doesn’t sound all that good. Plus, Disney is considering canceling Tinker Bell and Captain Hook. Alex explains why. And Florida continues to aggressively fight back against the radical left. Plus, much more in the opening. Breitbart News’ Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak is our guest today for a wide-ranging discussion that includes the mask mandate ruling, the left’s legal fight to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from the ballot, the Durham Report revelations, the New York Times’ attack on God, the fight against Critical Race Theory, and finally his famous activist mother-in-law, Rhoda Kadalie, who passed away over the weekend.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

