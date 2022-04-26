Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 122: Musk Buys Twitter, Judge Defends Border from Biden, Guest: Nigel Farage on Piers and Trump

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with our guest, UKIP leader Nigel Farage. Mr. Brexit himself is an old friend of Breitbart News who called into the live show on SiriusXM Patriot 125 right at the outset. Alex speaks to Nigel about all things from Piers Morgan to President Trump to the French election results to climate alarmism and more. Then, Alex delves into the news with a focus on a Trump-appointed judge delaying Joe Biden’s efforts to further open our borders. And then Alex breaks down the epic news that Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter. And, of course, we have our caller of the day.

