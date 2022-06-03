Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 149: Biden Launches War on 2nd Amendment; Guests: Charlie Hurt, John Carney

Host Alex Marlow dedicates the entire opening monologue to breaking down President Joe Biden’s primetime address last night on gun control. Biden combined a radical agenda, heavy-handed politicking, and some not-so-subtle shade at the U.S. Constitution and declared it a “unity agenda.” Genius! Alex highlights the key moments and details what Big Joey would do if he were king. Our first guest today is Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt, a friend of the show who is deeply knowledgeable about guns. He gives some impassioned rants that lead us to think that perhaps the best way to stop mass shootings isn’t more gun control, but more armed Second Amendment advocates. And finally, Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney reports on the surprisingly uplifting jobs data that broke during the live show on SiriusXM. He tells you what you need to know and why President Biden doesn’t deserve credit.

