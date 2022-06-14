Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 156: Operation ‘Orange Man Bad,’ Guest: Colin Wayne on Biden’s Economic Disaster

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a discussion of the latest from the January 6 show trial. It’s become crystal clear that the strategy isn’t to put President Trump in handcuffs; it’s to make sure he does run for president because the Democrats think they can beat him by running with the campaign slogan “Orange Man Bad.” Then, Alex gets into a slate of business and economic news and a spicy series of stories in our “Woke Update.” He then gets into the proposed gun control legislation that even Republicans are supporting. Not good. Our guest today is entrepreneur, influencer, Army veteran, and magazine cover boy Colin Wayne. He gives his firsthand account of how his business is dealing with Bidenflation and the energy crisis. Finally, we have our caller of the day on whether parents should be held accountable when their children shoot up elementary schools. Food for thought.

