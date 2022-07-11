Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 173: Musk’s Twitter Withdrawal, Floating Abortion Clinic, NYT vs. Biden, Guest: Legal Prof. John Baker on Attacks on the Constitution

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with Elon Musk’s decision to pull out of his deal to buy Twitter. This saga might not be close to over. Next, Alex reports on a possible floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico and other hysterical abortion headlines hyped by our press. Then, he gets into some truly pathetic polling numbers for President Joe Biden that has even the New York Times trying to push him aside, perhaps. According to the latest Times poll, all a quarter of Democrats don’t want him to run for reelection. Donald Trump dunked on both Biden and Musk in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News. Also in Alex’s opening monologue: unprecedented numbers of illegal aliens are streaming over our border, more apparent Hunter Biden crack footage has been unearthed, and the details of heinous crimes sweeping our cities continue to shock and appall Americans. Finally, Alex’s “Woke Update” includes one of the most important trans stories of the year. Our guest today is Dr. John Baker, legal scholar and professor emeritus at Louisiana State University. He comments on this summer’s big Supreme Court cases and then segues into a deeper discussion on the nature of the Court itself, past and present. Is it still the “Roberts Court”? Does SCOTUS represent the elite or is it now more populist than ever? All that and more in the interview.

