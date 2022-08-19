Special Edition: Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow Talks About ‘My Son Hunter’—the Movie the Establishment Doesn’t Want You to See

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow joins Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson to announce Breitbart’s first film venture with the distribution of My Son Hunter. The film is directed by Robert Davi (Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, Goonies) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) and Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist). My Son Hunter follows the “smartest guy” the President of the United States knows as he navigates a tangled web of prostitution, partying, international business dealings, drugs, sex, Chinese spies, a laptop from Hell, Ukrainian oligarchs, more sex, more drugs, and, of course, his responsibilities to the leader of the free world. With midterm elections around the corner, select committee investigations and FBI raids on the home of a former president, this new film could not be more aptly timed. This is the movie the establishment doesn’t want you to see. My Son Hunter will be released on September 7. Go to mysonhunter.com for more information.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.