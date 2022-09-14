Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 217: Dems Ratchet Up Violent Rhetoric, ‘Inflation Reduction’ Party at White House, Guest: Sen. Joni Ernst

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a discussion of the outrageously bad inflation numbers that came out yesterday. That did not stop the White House’s gaslighting machine from hosting a party on the White House’s South Lawn proclaiming the success of the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Even Orwell would doff his hat to them for this one. Next, Alex discusses Ohio Democrat Congressman Tim Ryan’s suggestion that we need to “kill and confront” a movement of “extremist” Republicans. You can guess which ones he’s talking about. This is the latest in a line of violent statements made by Democrats recently, which goes along with actual incidents of violence from Democrats. Also in the opening, Alex discusses more Biden administration wokeness and the passing of Ken Starr. Our guest today is Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R) who tees off on the wildly inappropriate White House inflation party and discusses her call to audit the IRS and her demand that officials at the Department of Energy and the EPA lead by example and set their thermostats to 78 degrees.

