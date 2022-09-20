Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 221: RIP Pandemic; Red Wave Back On? Guest: Rep. Matt Gaetz on Importance of ‘My Son Hunter’

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcasts with the latest fallout from the Migrants’ Vineyard news cycle, more true facts about Hunter Biden, some positive signs for Republicans that perhaps the “red wave” is still possible, a big win for free speech online via the great state of Texas, and a left-wing group that appears to be getting busted for violating tax-exempt status rules with regards to politics. Also, the pandemic is over finally, or so Joe Biden says. Our guest today is Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who sings the praises of the new film My Son Hunter, which is available to stream and download at MySonHunter.com. Then, he discusses the alleged end of the coronavirus pandemic and what that should mean, plus more of your money possibly being sent to Ukraine.

