Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 305: Woke AI Backed by Leftist Billionaires Is After Your Job

The Fox News Dominion lawsuit is rippling through the news world, Pete Buttigieg is being investigated for his plane use, Bryan Cranston is a conquistador, the government’s Ohio disgrace continues, the Energy Department’s Wuhan lab revelation continues to shake up the debate on the pandemic’s origin. All of this and an epic woke update in host Alex Marlow’s opening monologue. Our guest today is Dave Hatter, a cybersecurity expert and mayor of Fort Wright, Kentucky. He discusses how woke AI is really funded by left-wing billionaires and will soon be replacing your jobs.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

