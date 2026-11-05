Schweizer: Abdul El-Sayed Heads to the Senate — with Unanswered Questions About Foreign Meeting with Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Orgs

Days before the midterm elections, the Government Accountability Institute found that Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed made a previously unknown trip to Colombia in 2022 where he met with CEOs of several nonprofit groups, some of which have direct ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

El-Sayed has repeatedly denied or deflected charges that he and members of his family have connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, claiming such charges were anti-Muslim. On Election Night, commentator Joe Scarborough of MS NOW called such criticism of El Sayed “Islam phobia” [sic].

Peter Schweizer, president of GAI, batted those charges away on his podcast, while taking a swing at Scarborough.

“It’s not a question of the fact that El-Sayed’s a Muslim. He was the head of the Muslim Students Association, which is a known Muslim Brotherhood group, and he is connected to at least half a dozen other groups which have paid him money or raised money for him,” Schweizer says. “The fact Joe Scarborough is doing this is not only a political reflection… It also shows that he’s lost his mind.”

El Sayed’s election to be Michigan’s next senator was one of many highlights for Democrats, who trounced Republicans everywhere. On Schweizer’s podcast with co-host Eric Eggers, they discuss what is coming in January.

To start, the aggressive new chairman of the House Oversight committee issued a stern threat to the Trump administration moments after the House was called for the Democrats Tuesday night. The committee’s ranking member and incoming chairman, California Rep. Robert Garcia, said simply: “Lawyer up.”

GAI is built on investigating, and Schweizer says scrutiny such as the promised investigations of Trump’s allies and family members go with the territory.

“We have worked with the House Oversight Committee before,” Schweizer says. GAI has been asked many times by committee staff and current chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for its research into corruption by the Biden and Clinton families, as well as its investigations into the secret funding of anti-ICE protests by foreign billionaires. “We are happy to work with them again, though we may not get as many phone calls,” Schweizer says on the most recent podcast.

“Garcia is an aggressive Democrat who says he wants to investigate abuses by ICE and Homeland Security,” as well as things like Donald Trump, Jr.’s. wedding, Eggers notes. “He was the first LGBT mayor of Long Beach, California, but before that was the youth director for the Bush-Cheney campaign in 2000, so he’s a former Republican.”

Garcia switched parties in 2007 and endorsed Gavin Newsom for governor in 2017. In Congress this year, Garcia even sponsored a (failed) bill in the last session called the “Stop Ballroom Bribery Act,” which would prevent presidents from accepting private donations to do things like renovate the White House.

“And, of course, what’s Gavin Newsom famous for? All of his behested payments taking private donations to charities he designated,” Schweizer recalls from GAI’s book on California politics, Fool’s Gold.

Schweizer says he is ready for a wave of corruption investigations targeting Trump administration leaders — some simply to try to stall the administration’s progress, but some that are worthwhile and overdue.

“You’re going to hear a lot of people in the Trump administration say this is all a witch hunt, and some of them might be,” Schweizer tells Eggers. “But a lot of them are legitimate oversight questions.” He also notes that 80 percent of Americans polled during election season agreed that corruption was a major problem in American government.

“There are family matters related to Donald Trump Jr. and family members that are involved in commercial deals overseas… Are there favors being given by foreign governments or foreign companies because they’re trying to curry favor with Donald Trump? Those are legitimate questions to look at.”

Mentioning the alleged misdeeds of former DHS secretary Kristi Noem and fired ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, Schweizer adds that he is “looking forward to that part of this. Whenever you give political power to people of either party, you can expect that there are going to be grifters who try to enrich themselves. They need to be cut out.”

“It is a healthy thing for a functioning democracy to have checks and balances on power,” Eggers adds.

As for the elections generally, Eggers says the lesson for the last two years of the Trump presidency is to “do what you say you’re going to do. Scott Bessent talked about how the economy and the stock market had hit all-time highs, and how more people than ever took European vacations. But more people than ever also went to the food pantry.”

He compared Tuesday’s midterm congressional elections to a previous race. “New Yorkers didn’t vote for Zohran Mamdani because they wanted a socialist. They voted for something different because life was really expensive in New York,” Eggers says.

Both hosts believe that candidate quality was an issue on the Republican side, too, mentioning Ken Paxton in Texas and Darline Graham in South Carolina.

“In Texas, you had Sen. John Cornyn as the incumbent,” Schweizer notes. “Trump thought he was disloyal, so he supported his guy [Paxton] who had massive corruption charges and was unpopular with Republicans.”

“Those are generally red or reddish states,” Eggers agrees, “but you can’t take voters for granted.”

Schweizer did note a bright spot from his home state of Washington, where voters approved a measure barring boys who say they are trans from competing in girls’ sports.

Eggers agrees, saying, “It wasn’t so much a blue wave as a red undertow.”

For more from Peter Schweizer, subscribe to The DrillDown podcast.