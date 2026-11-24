Like so much of American history, myths surround Thanksgiving. Where was the first Thanksgiving held, really? When did it become a national day celebrating God’s bounty and blessings on America? And why are social justice activists trying to drag it into the “culture wars” in our modern times?

The Drill Down with Peter Schweizer and Eric Eggers unpacks how America’s national day of thanks came to be and busts a few myths.

Myths like the one being pushed now by Loudoun County (VA) Public Schools, which offers a “resource guide” for elementary grade teachers to use. It claims Thanksgiving is really a “day of mourning” for Native Americans. The school district has been widely criticized for its move.

The American political left has tried to reframe American history as “colonialist oppression” for decades, targeting holiday celebrations such as Columbus Day and Thanksgiving particularly.

“It’s tragic how the culture wars almost always seem to come around during the holidays,” says host Peter Schweizer.

Eggers shares that what we know of the Plymouth colony’s first celebration of Thanksgiving in 1621 really begins a few years earlier when Squanto and about two dozen other Patuxet and Nauset men were captured in 1614 and taken as captives to Europe. Escaping and finding his way to England, Squanto lived there for several years and became fluent in English. He returned to North America around 1619, only to find that his home village of Patuxet had been wiped out by an epidemic.

When the Pilgrims settled on the site in 1620, Squanto was one of the few people who could speak both English and the local Algonquian language. And it was Squanto and the local tribe called the Wampanoag who helped the surviving Pilgrims weather the harsh New England climate, learn to fish, and grow food. In return, the colonists and the disease-ravaged Wampanoag agreed to a mutual defense pact. In 1623, colonist Edward Winslow nursed the gravely ill chief Massasoit back to health, reinforcing the bond between the Native Americans and the early European settlers. This is the background for the best-known explanation of how an annual Thanksgiving came to be.

But there are other, older stories, too. The Spanish claim to have celebrated a day of thanks in what is now El Paso, Texas in 1598. And in Virginia in 1619, a group of about 38 English settlers led by Captain John Woodlief observed a day of thanksgiving for their safe arrival at Berkeley Plantation (Berkeley Hundred) after crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

“The ‘Berkeley Hundred’ gathering was strictly religious and didn’t involve any food,” notes Eggers. “But one of the reasons why that tradition didn’t live on is that all those people at the Berkeley Hundred were eventually massacred by an Indian uprising.”

During the American Revolution, the Continental Congress declared a day of thanksgiving (in December) after the American victory at Saratoga. In 1789, President Washington “issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 26, 1789, as a national day of thanksgiving,” Eggers says.

But we really have a New Hampshire schoolteacher named Sarah Josepha Hale to thank for making it a yearly observance. She wrote letters to five presidents, starting with Zachary Taylor, before Abraham Lincoln formally made the fourth Thursday in November the holiday we know as Thanksgiving Day.

“So, shout-out to Sarah Hale!” Eggers quips.

The tradition, which Lincoln tied to the Union victory at Gettysburg, took some years to catch on in the South, as Eggers points out. “For some decades, people in the South called it a ‘Yankee holiday,’” he laughs.

“As somebody who has now lived in the South for thirty years,” Schweizer adds, “nobody does Thanksgiving like the people of the South. They have clearly adopted it.”

“Our nation’s history is messy. It is complicated,” Schweizer says. “The fact that two hundred and fifty years since our founding we still remain speaks to God’s ability to preside — and provide — over all of it. I think Thanksgiving is uniquely American… in the spirit of independence and the ability to overcome.”

The simple act of gathering at a common table as friends and family, sharing the common value of thankfulness is more important than ever. “It’s what a lot of people are concerned about in America today, that it seems to be fraying,” Schweizer says. “But I remain optimistic and hopeful that the power of the American spirit is going to triumph.”

With or without adding oysters to the stuffing.

For more from Peter Schweizer, subscribe to The DrillDown podcast.